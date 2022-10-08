Nicholls gets first win, beats Houston Christian 16-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Gavin Lasseigne’s 52-yard field goal with about ten minutes to play was the only score of the fourth quarter, but it was enough to get Nicholls past Houston Christian 16-14 on Saturday night for its first win of the season. Leonard Kelly completed 24- and 16-yard passes as Nicholls (1-5, 1-1) converted on third downs twice that helped set up Lasseigne’s game-winning kick. Fomby was 18-of-28 passing for 216 yards and threw an interception for Houston Christian (2-3, 1-1).

