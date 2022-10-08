No 1 Swiatek and home favorite Krejcikova in Ostrava final

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek is the first WTA Tour player since 2017 to reach 60 wins in a calendar year after reaching yet another final in the Czech Republic. It wasn’t easy at the Agel Open. Swiatek was second best to Ekaterina Alexandrova in winners and service breaks but prevailed 6-4 in the third in a 2 1/2-hour semifinal. Swiatek is into her eighth final of the year and she hasn’t lost any. She faces home favorite Barbora Krejcikova, the first Czech to make the Ostrava final in its three-year history. Former French Open champion Krejcikova thrilled the spectators with a comeback win against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina from a set down in 2 hours, 21 minutes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.