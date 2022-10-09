Barcelona beats Celta for 7th win in a row in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona keeps on winning in the Spanish league. The Catalan club edged Celta Viga 1-0 for its seventh straight victory in the competition. The result helped Barcelona regain first place and restore some confidence going into a decisive Champions League game against Inter Milan. Barcelona has not been able to repeat its league success in the European competition. Anything but a home victory against Inter on Wednesday will leave the club on the brink of elimination for a second consecutive season after the departure of Lionel Messi. Barcelona lost to Inter last week in Italy for its second consecutive Champions League defeat.

