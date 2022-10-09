Monis nets late equalizer as Fire fight Revolution to a draw

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Monis scored the equalizer for the Chicago Fire in a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution. Monis scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time for the Fire. Dylan Borrero scored the lone goal for the Revolution. The Fire outshot the Revolution 11-10, with six shots on goal to four for the Revolution. Chris Brady saved three of the four shots he faced for the Fire. Djordje Petrovic made five saves for the Revolution.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.