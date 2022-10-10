3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.

2. After 20 years of planning, permits, and construction, Jervois Mining International has opened its Idaho cobalt operations. The mine will be the first primary cobalt mine in the nation in nearly 50 years. Cobalt is a key material for electric vehicles batteries and military supplies.

3. The city of Pocatello has opened the Benton Connection Trail. The pathway is a community art project connecting South 1st Avenue to South 2nd Avenue.