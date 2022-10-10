New pickleball ‘eatertainment’ concept to open along riverfront near downtown Louisville

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — If you haven’t heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it’s fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play.

A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city’s pickleball scene.

An acre of land along the Ohio riverfront near downtown Louisville is soon going to become the city’s first pickleball “eatertainment” venue.

The concept will feature several outdoor pickleball courts alongside outdoor bars, food vendors, a game yard and, of course, views of the river.

The venue doesn’t have a name yet, but it does already have a target opening date set for the first quarter of 2023.

The design features a 45,000-square-foot complex situated just east of the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.

The sport is similar to tennis except you use a whiffle ball and the court is much smaller.

John Flodder, co-founder of TEN20 Craft Brewery, is a partner in the new venture.

“Pickleball’s fun, laid-back nature, and ability to foster social connection among people of all ages, are among the reasons why this sport is gaining such popularity right now,” Flodder said. “We aim to bring that positive energy to this amazing location along the river that not many people are aware of, to create a special place to gather with friends for relaxed fun on the courts.”

The first phase of development, set to begin this fall, includes six pickleball courts and the game yard.

Plans are to have open play as well as leagues, lessons, tournaments and events.

The kitchen and bar will be set up to serve neighboring apartments and those pulling up to the nearby marina.

