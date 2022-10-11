Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:27 PM

Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche earned some snazzy new rings for their Stanley Cup run. The rings feature 669 diamonds, custom-cut sapphires and 42 rubies. The accompanying box when opened plays a video of the players jumping onto the ice to celebrate beating Tampa Bay in Game 6 last June. It was the franchise’s third Stanley Cup trophy. The players, coaches and team members received their keepsakes in a private dinner ceremony. Colorado opens its title defense Wednesday night by hosting Chicago.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content