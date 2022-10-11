Rüdiger rescues Madrid to secure spot in CL knockout stage
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Antonio Rüdiger equalized in injury time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Real Madrid at Shakhtar Donetsk and secure a spot for the defending champions in the Champions League knockout stage. But celebrations were cut short as Rüdiger and Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin needed lengthy treatment for their clash of heads when the Madrid defender scored. Trubin was eventually able to continue for the final seconds but Rüdiger had to leave the field because he was bleeding so much. It had looked like Oleksandr Zubkov’s goal right after the break would be enough to deal Madrid its first loss of the season five days before it hosts Barcelona in the “Clásico” in the Spanish league on Sunday.