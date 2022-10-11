Suns back for title push after last season’s abrupt ending

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have kept most of their nucleus intact for another run at an NBA title. The team’s All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker is together for a third straight season. The team also retained center Deandre Ayton this summer on a $133 million, four-year deal, matching an offer sheet from the Pacers. The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021 and followed that with a 64-win regular season last year. The Suns were knocked out of last year’s playoffs in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals after a lopsided loss to the Mavs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.