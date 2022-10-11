Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access

Voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the 2024 presidential election. A ballot proposal in Arizona would tighten photo ID requirements for voting in person and require voters who use mailed ballots to list their driver’s license number or last four digits of their Social Security number. In Michigan, meanwhile, voters will decide whether to expand access to early voting. Connecticut voters also will decide an early voting issue while Nebraska voters will consider photo ID. A Nevada measure proposes to switch to ranked-choice voting.

