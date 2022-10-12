Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:20 AM

3 Philly SWAT officers shot while serving warrant in West Poplar; suspect dead

<i></i><br/>

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philadelphia’s West Poplar neighborhood.

The officers were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital. They were all placed in stable condition.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was also shot. Police say the man engaged with officers first. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content