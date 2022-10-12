3 things to know this morning – October 12, 2022￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 16-year-old runaway, Korbyn Domning. She may have been seen in Idaho Falls Saturday morning and has a 1999 maroon Jeep Cherokee. Call Bonneville County Dispatch if you have any information.

2. The Idaho Department of Insurance is warning of scammers targeting Medicare customers. Do not give information to anyone who calls you that you do not have a scheduled appointment with.

3. Teton Park Road across the Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park is under construction. It will close on an interim basis on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm until October 29th. The road will be open in the evenings and weekends.