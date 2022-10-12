Daytona Beach rental car workers discover toddler left in hot vehicle for nearly an hour

By Amanda Dukes

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A grandfather is facing charges after Volusia County Sheriff’s officials said a toddler was left in the backseat of a returned rental car.

Sixty-two-year-old David Towner appeared before a judge at the Volusia County jail Tuesday on one charge of child neglect.

Deputies say he left his granddaughter in the backseat of a returned rental car.

Body camera video shows deputies arrive at Daytona Beach International Airport around 6 p.m. Monday after Hertz employees found the girl in the vehicle.

They say the toddler’s face was warm and streaked with dried tears but, she was breathing normally. They believe she was in the car in 80-degree heat for about 45 minutes.

Workers found the child after her mother called to say she’d just found out her father, Towner, had left her daughter in the rental car and not at his home as he’d told her.

WESH 2 News obtained a recording of the 911 call the child’s mother made as she was heading back to the airport:

Mother of the child: “I picked my dad up at the airport and he was dropping a rental car off and I – he said that he had my daughter at the house and he left my daughter in the rental car at Daytona International Airport.”

The 911 dispatcher was already aware of the situation and tried to calm the mother:

Mother: “I’m gonna meet them at the airport. I’m going as fast as I can.”

Dispatcher: “Okay. Alright. Make sure you’re following all traffic laws.”

Mother: “No, that’s not gonna happen. My baby is in the car.”

Dispatcher: “Ma’am, listen to me, listen to me. Take a deep breath. Listen to what I’m saying. I am pretty sure that she is safe. I’m almost positive that this is the call that this is in reference to.”

Detectives say when confronted, the grandfather, Towner, was remorseful and cooperative.

A judge ordered him released on $2,500 bond and he is to have no contact with his granddaughter.

Hertz offered the following statement about the incident: “We’re grateful for the actions of our Hertz teammates and glad the child is safe.”

