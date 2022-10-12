FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 6

The arrow continues to point up for Geno Smith. Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals in one of the most fantasy-friendly matchups of the weekend. He’s a streaming option for sure — and might be more than that for the rest of the season. Raheem Mostert’s fantasy stock is trending up. Miami’s Mostert has seen his snap rate sit at 73.3% and 67.7% the past two games, and in that split, he has averaged 16.5 carries and 3.0 targets for 101.5 scrimmage yards. He also has a 60.0% red zone rushing share in that two-game sample.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.