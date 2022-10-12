Moore, Cox face off over credibility in Maryland debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore has described Republican Dan Cox as “dangerous” for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election during a debate in Maryland’s governor’s race. Cox described Moore during Wednesday’s debate as a “phony.” Cox was asked by a panelist whether he would accept the outcome of next month’s election, noting he had taken part in the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. Cox said he has “always accepted election results that are fair” but stopped short of saying he would definitely accept next month’s outcome. Moore said he will honor the results of the election in a state that has free, fair and transparent elections.

