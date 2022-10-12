Prosecutors: Michigan man set 25 truck fires in 8 states

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a Michigan man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he set 25 fires on trailers in eight states over more than two years. The trailers all belonged to the same trucking company. Sixty-four-year-old Viorel Pricop of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning. He’s charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce, which carries sentence of five to 20 years in prison. An affidavit says 25 semitrailers owned by Phoenix-based Swift Transportation were set ablaze while stopped at a fuel station or rest area from June 2020 through last month.

