Ryan Seacrest has Covid-19 and doesn’t know how he avoided it this long

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ryan Seacrest is seeking movie and TV show recommendations to watch while recovering from Covid-19.

The hardworking TV and radio host shared on Tuesday on his verified Instagram account that he had contracted the virus.

“I don’t know how I avoided it for so long, but unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and I’m currently in quarantine,” his post read. “While I’m feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery.”

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host said he planned to watch TV in bed this week and asked his followers for suggestions, “especially for any foodie shows!”

Seacrest also hosts “American Idol,” as well as his popular syndicated drive-time radio show “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

