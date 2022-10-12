Veteran D-man Stralman signs with Bruins after camp tryout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has parlayed his training camp tryout into a contract with the Boston Bruins. Stralman signed for $1 million for this season. The 36-year-old Swede won’t be able to play until the team gets his work visa situation figured out. He’ll miss the Bruins’ season opener at the Washington Capitals. Coach Jim Montgomery expects to use Straman at times when matchups dictate. The Bruins are his seventh NHL organization. He also spent time with the Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Lightning, Panthers and Coyotes.

