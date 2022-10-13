88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son

By Jamie Mayes

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son.

Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.

Now, she’s jumping in honor of her son Bobby Lynch. He died in a car crash in 1979. In May, he would have celebrated six decades of life.

“We miss him. We think of him every day. He was 16 years old, just prime of getting ready to live life,” said Fife.

Out of Fife’s five living children, four of them have gone skydiving for their 60th birthday. Her son says this is more than a thrill. It’s a chance to connect with family.

“With me being in Florida most of the year and stuff like that, we don’t have the connection like everybody up here does but when it’s homecoming it’s, homecoming,” said Jim Lynch.

Family says although that Bobby Lynch isn’t there for the reunion, he’s still a part of the celebration.

“He’s up there now and we’re going to get closer to him when we jump,” said Jim Lynch, “Mom’s late husband is up there with him and stuff like that and our dad is up there with him so they’re going to be cheering us on.”

Fife says each jump is a reminder to cherish time while you’re living.

“We don’t get out and see things at times and just to get out and enjoy,” said Fife.

