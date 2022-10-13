Unbeaten USC, UCLA driving college football resurgence in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two seasons before Southern California and UCLA head to the Big Ten, college football is already big again in Los Angeles. The seventh-ranked Trojans and the 11th-ranked Bruins are both 6-0, and they haven’t gone unbeaten in the same season for this long since 2005. Both schools have the stars necessary to succeed in Hollywood, with two respected coaches and two standout quarterbacks. This is the culmination of both schools’ overall plans to fix their football teams, starting with improvement of their on-campus facilities and continuing with the hires of Chip Kelly and Lincoln Riley.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.