3 things to know this morning – October 14, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the red Jeep Cherokee that 16-year-old Korbyn Domning was driving in. However, deputies still have not found her. If you have any information on where she may be, call the Bonneville County dispatch at 208-529-1200.

2. Today is the last day to pre-register for the upcoming November election. You can either pre-register online or in-person at an election office to avoid possible long lines on Election Day. Election offices are open between 8 am and 5 pm today. You can also register at the polls on Election Day.

3. The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has closed the Wallace Lake Campground due to damages from the Moose Fire. The campground will stay closed through the end of the year.