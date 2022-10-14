Republican attacks Minnesota AG over crime in 1st debate
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic Attorney General, Keith Ellison, is defending his record against aggressive attacks from his Republican challenger, Jim Schultz, who charges that the state’s top prosecutor has failed in his duty to keep residents safe. Ellison is a former congressman, legislator and criminal defense attorney. He counters that the 36-year-old Schultz — a hedge fund lawyer with no courtroom experience — lacks the background needed to be Minnesota’s chief legal officer. Crime, abortion rights and the state’s response to a $250 million food program theft dominated their spirited debate Thursday on Minnesota Public Radio. It was their first of four debates in a tight race.