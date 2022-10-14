TotalEnergies denies claim it made fuel for Russian forces

PARIS (AP) — A French and a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization have filed a complaint for alleged “complicity in war crimes” against TotalEnergies. They accuse the French oil giant of having operated a gas field that allegedly makes kerosene used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine. TotalEnergies denied producing kerosene for the Russian military. The Paris counterterrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed on Friday that it formally received the complaint and is going to examine it. In a statement, TotalEnergies denounced “outrageous and defamatory” accusations which “are an insult to the integrity of our teams and go against our values.” The director of Ukrainian NGO Razom We Stand, Svitlana Romanko, said “we are very determined to hold Total accountable.”

