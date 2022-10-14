Virginia AG punts investigation of child abuse allegations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The office of Virginia’s attorney general has handed off jurisdiction in a long-running investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses at a hospital that serves vulnerable children. Any new charging decisions are now up to a local prosecutor with a tiny staff. Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office offered a procedural explanation for the change, but it surprised some legal observers, given that Miyares ran last year with a tough-on-crime message and has sought to expand his office’s role in criminal prosecutions. The Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents treats children with complex medical needs, including chronic illnesses, brain injuries and neurobehavioral disorders. Two of its staffers were prosecuted under the previous attorney general.

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

