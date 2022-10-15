Bristol residents and businesses help support police department in wake of shooting

By Ayah Galal

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Bristol community is in mourning as residents process the news of what unfolded in the city this week.

Residents and businesses are coming together and supporting the police department during this very challenging time.

A memorial at the Bristol Police Department for the officers has been growing.

All throughout the day we’ve seen police officers, children and heartbroken residents coming here to this memorial at the police department.

It’s growing larger and larger.

The Bristol community is turning that grief into action and doing what they can to help support the police department.

“This is a very sad day in Bristol. My heart breaks for the families,” said Nancy Ziegler of Bristol.

In Bristol hearts are aching and residents are grieving.

“It was hard. It was hard to hear,” said Dave Higgins of Bristol.

Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy killed in the line of duty.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s just a horrible, horrible tragedy. My heart is with the families of each of these slain officers. It was so senseless,” said Nancy.

Nancy knew both of the slain officers and came to this memorial outside of the Bristol Police Department to pay her respects.

“I grieve, I grieve for them I grieve for their families. And I grieve for our community,” she said.

Throughout the day, members of the law enforcement community have been visiting this site to honor the fallen officers and support the Bristol Police Department.

Heartbroken residents are adding flowers, balloons and messages of support.

Throughout Bristol, residents are doing what they can to stand in solidarity with the police department.

“I have no words right now. But I definitely want to do this and put this on my outside light,” said Kim Melanson of Bristol.

City true value hardware is selling hundreds of blue lights at a discounted price so that residents can light their homes blue in remembrance.

“Anything we can do, donating, putting blue lights. Anything we can do. My heart just goes out to the families, the kids,” said Cheryl Yetke of Bristol.

The light bulbs quickly flew off of shelves.

The Higgins family picked some up.

“It’s a devastating thing that happened. My deepest condolences go out to the community, the Bristol Police Department, their families, the kids,” said Tiffany Higgins of Bristol.

Over at Bakery on Maple, the owner closed her business to the public today. Instead, the bakery opened as a safe space for first responders and their loved ones to grieve.

Owner Erika Stirk has also dropped off food at the police department and hospital.

“They just need to know that there’s people out there that care. Because not everybody is a bad person, not everybody is looking out for just themselves. We are a great community here and we are here to help whatever way we can,” Erika said.

A vigil is being held in the parking lot across from the police department tonight at 6:30pm.

The community is being asked to bring their own candles.

