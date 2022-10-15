‘Decades of neglect’: Activists voice anger over safety conditions of Clifford Park in Roxbury

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — A lot of anger was expressed at Boston City Hall on Friday as councilors held a hearing about the safety conditions at Clifford Park in Roxbury.

“This is years, decades of neglect. The city has sat back and did absolutely nothing. The little bit that’s been done is just a band-aid,” said Domingos Darosa from the group “Needles in the Park.”

He said everyone in the community wants a safe place for their children to play.

Just days ago, a nine-year-old playing football fell on a discarded needle.

Over the summer, neighbors wrapped caution tape around the playground’s entrance, saying it wasn’t sanitary.

“You have don’t anything as a chair of this committee,” said Darosa, as things got heated after he was told his time for comment was up. “You need to learn about what really needs to be done in this city. You do not need to be sitting at the chair of a committee when you’re ignorant to the needs of the community.”

The park is close to homeless encampments near Mass and Cass, where drug use is rampant.

The city said mobile teams come to the park twice a day and there is a needle disposal bin right outside, but residents are asking the city council and other leaders to do more.

