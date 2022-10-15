Griezmann lifts Atlético to 3rd after win at Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has scored to help Atlético Madrid win at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and move ahead of the Basque club into third place in the Spanish league. Diego Simeone’s side is three points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid before the front-runners clash in Spain’s capital on Sunday. Griezmann scored from a pass by Álvaro Morata in the 47th minute. His goal came after Atlético made his move from Barcelona permanent this week. Sevilla beat Mallorca 1-0 on the road for its first victory since the return of Jorge Sampaoli as coach. Edinson Cavani scored his first two goals for Valencia in a 2-2 draw with last-place Elche.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.