Grimes, Scott lead Incarnate Word past Nicholls 49-14

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Taylor Grimes caught two of Lindsey Scott Jr.’s five touchdown passes and Incarnate Word coasted to a 49-14 win over Southland Conference rival Nicholls in a game that was a nonconference matchup. Scott was 27 of 36 for 327 yards with Grimes catching 10 for 125. Marcus Cooper ran for 137 yards and a score and had a touchdown reception. Darion Chafin, CJ Hardy and Jaelin Campbell also had touchdown catches for the Cardinals, ranked 10th the FCS coaches poll. Steven Duncan was 4 of 7 for 57 yards and the final touchdown pass. Kohen Grainer threw for a touchdown and Leonard Kelly, also a quarterback, ran for the other score for the Colonels.

