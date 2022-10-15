Incoom’s scoop and scores lifts Central Michigan over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Incoom scooped up a loose ball and went 63 yards unimpeded to score the winning touchdown with 1:50 to play, lifting Central Michigan to a shocking 28-21 win over Akron. The Zips had tied the score with a quick 78-yard drive, and after forcing a three-and-out were driving to the potential win when quarterback DJ Irons and running back Clyde Price III had a miscommunication on an option sweep to the left. When it hit the turf, Incoom was the only one close and had no trouble racing down the left sideline to the end zone. After Irons raced 53 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game, Central Michigan scored three straight touchdowns, all by Marion Lukes.

