Ok”tuber”fest brings community out to celebrate another successful harvest

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- As the farmer's fields turn over after the harvest, the city of Rexburg invited everyone out to celebrate the harvest. People had a chance to experience a variety of activities.

From a Potato Derby to potato stamp art, there was something there for the whole family to enjoy. And one family who was visiting from Salt Lake City found out the joys of the festival.

Olivia Brower, who was visiting with her family, said it took some convincing for the rest of the family to enjoy the event but everyone had a good time.

"We were trying to sell the idea to the kids. And...I was like, hey there might be French fries," said Brower. "And now that we're hearing they're having a ton of fun with all the silly activities, which is really creative."

The event also offered live music and traditional western dancing, teaching people some traditional American dance steps.

People at the event could also buy tickets and eat at the potato bar under a field sprinkler. The proceeds from the bar go to keeping the Rexburg Tabernacle a part of the community for many years to come.