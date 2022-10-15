Otaegui grabs 6-shot lead of Andalucía Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui has grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round. Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui opened up a huge gap on the leaderboard after hitting eight birdies to go with a single bogey at Valderrama. Hidalgo fell six shots back to tie with Swede Joakim Lagergren. Lee was another shot behind. Otaegui has three European tour wins.

