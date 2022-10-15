Penn defense sets tone early in beating Columbia 34-14

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aidan Sayin threw for three touchdowns and 299 yards and Pennsylvania was never threatened in a 34-14 win over Columbia. The Quakers defense got Penn its first touchdown when 285-pound defensive tackle Micah Morris intercepted Joe Green at Columbia’s 27-yard line and rambled his way into the end zone for a 10-0 lead to close the first quarter. Later, Sayin threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Joshua Casilli for a 24-0 lead with 3:34 before halftime. In relief of Green, Caden Bell threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns and completed 13 of 18 passes.

