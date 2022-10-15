Pratt with 4 TDs; Tulane wins 3rd straight, beats USF 45-31
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Pratt accounted for four touchdowns and Tulane pulled away in the second half for a 45-31 victory over South Florida. Pratt was 23-of-35 passing for 329 yards with two touchdown passes and a pair of short-yardage TD runs. Tyjae Spears added 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Tulane (6-1, 3-0 American Conference), which has won three straight. Katravis Marsh and Gerry Bohanon were a combined 14-of-23 passing for 259 yards for South Florida (1-6, 0-3).