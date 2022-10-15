Rigby embraces the Christmas spirit early

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- The 75th annual Toys for Tots toy drive is running once again, and the city of Rigby has embraced the spirit of Giving by kicking off the second week of the toy drive with a celebratory parade.

The parade included Marines, Horse riders, and carriages, plus an early visit from Santa. Tracie Bates-Orgill says this is her second year seeing the parade but the first year participating.

"I got to watch the parade last year and I was like, Man, I want to do that. So I'm really excited to help out for Toys for Tots," said Bates-Orgill. "I volunteer in a lot of different organizations. I've helped out with Salvation Army before. And I just love helping out with kids in need, especially, here in our own backyard."

A sentiment echoed by Fall Orgill who also will be riding her horse in the parade. "I love the kids. I love kids so much," said Orgill. "I just love being with them... they make my day."

Wilhelmina Miller a director of the local chapter of the toy drive says it's all about giving and helping those that have been hit the hardest in the wake of rising inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's been hard for a lot of families last year with COVID inflation," said Miller. "People are struggling. And Toys for Tots is to benefit the children, the community, make sure that everybody has a happy Christmas."

She says, that although the drive started at the beginning of the month, it will continue to be a part of the area for the following weeks and will run through December 15th."

Lena Bond, a volunteer for the drive, says the community is already embracing the spirit of giving and Christmas.

"It's really great is unique to our community here," said Bond. "We have a lot of really giving hearts, really caring people and so we don't have to ask too much. And we already have a line of people just ready to volunteer and give what they can. We've got a really neat community."

People can continue to donate toys at the Boy Scout building at 3910 S Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Donations are held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 12-4 at the location.