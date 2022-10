SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama. Meanwhile, the school is seeking donations to replace the goalposts. The league announced the fine for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006. The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide. Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goal posts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.