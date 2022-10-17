‘Arrowhead Express’ recovered after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning

By Peyton Headlee

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City Chiefs fans have received the help they needed after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning.

The ‘Arrowhead Express’ has been recovered.

Thieves stole the decked-out van from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. The Kansas City community stepped up to help.

Every home game, you can count on finding Riley Halley and his family at Arrowhead. The group makes the two-and-half-hour drive from a small town in Central Missouri for every home game.

“It’s what we do,” Riley Halley said. “We have a fun time with it.”

This Sunday’s tailgate looked a little different. Thieves stole their Chief’s van on Chief’s game day.

“We were like, no way. This might be a Bills fan playing a prank on for something. Well, now, obviously not a Bills fan,” Halley said. “They got our van, and they’re still out there somewhere.”

The van had a signed Alex Smith jersey, a signature from KC wolf, and a lot of hard work put into it over the years. While they will be getting the van back, it appears the memorabilia is gone.

Halley says that every piece in the van is gone and that the inside of the vehicle is trashed with needles and garbage.

“There’s a lot of sentimental things in there that we would like to have back that mean a lot to us,” Halley said Sunday.

Halley took to Twitter on game day, asking Kansas City to keep an eye out. And they did. There have been hundreds of shares and plenty of sightings.

“It’s hard to miss,” Halley said. “People are seeing it, driving up and down the interstate. We’ve had a bunch of people call.”

Some people have even sent Halley videos of the van.

Thanks to the help of other Chiefs fans, the Arrowhead Express has made its way home.

Even without it, they still made it to the game. They have already filed a police report.

