In Norway, 4 Russians caught taking photographs illegally

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police say four Russian nationals — three men and one woman — have been detained after they were seen taking pictures of objects that are subject to a ban on photography. Officers found “photographic equipment and relatively extensive image material” in their possession. Police on Monday didn’t say what the four were photographing. The party — none of its members were identified — came to Norway from Finland, police said, adding that they said there were tourists. There is heightened security around key energy, internet and power infrastructure following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.

