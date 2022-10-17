Maryland judge strikes down nation’s first digital ad tax
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has struck down the nation’s first tax on digital advertising as unconstitutional It’s a case attorneys for Big Tech have argued unfairly targets their clients. Judge Alison Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court said the Maryland law violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce. She also ruled that it violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce. Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, whose office is defending the law, said the office is reviewing the decision to determine next steps.