Northern Kentucky teen raises $3,500 to help other kids fight cancer

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — After beating childhood cancer 11 years ago, a Northern Kentucky teen has made it her mission to help other kids in their fight with one cup of lemonade at a time.

Lily Meagher stands 4 feet, 4 inches and proves you do not have to be big or old to make an impact.

Every fall, the 13-year-old has a lemonade stand, and its proceeds go toward the fight against childhood cancer. In 11 years, she has raised more than $30,000 for the Cancer and Blood Diseases Institute at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Lily credits the staff there for saving her life.

“They helped me when I had cancer, so I to have them,” Meagher said.

After she turned two, Meagher was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She was in and out of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital undergoing chemo, radiation, and surgery.

Her grandparents recall Meagher never flinching or complaining.

“The doctor told us it was going to be rough,” Meagher’s grandfather, Mel Steinhauer said. “We went in to see her when she was doing the chemotherapy, and she was on the bed, bouncing up and down, laughing.”

A year later, when she was three, her cancer returned, but Meagher kept fighting.

“She did proton radiation treatment, and now she’s 13 going on 14,” Meagher’s mom, Sara Meagher, said.

After beating brain cancer, Meagher channeled her fighting spirit into action through fundraisers. She wants children undergoing treatment to know they are not alone.

“She is sad for all the children who are fighting cancer and are in the hospital,” Sara said. “She loves knowing that what we do here is going to help them.”

At her lemonade stand this year, Meagher raised nearly $3,500.

“I want to help raise money for them so they can go home to their family and friends,” Meagher said.

