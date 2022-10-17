Svechnikov scores twice, Hurricanes blow through Kraken 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals 70 seconds apart in the second period, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes remained unbeaten with a 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. Carolina improved to 3-0 behind a barrage of second period goals. Carolina scored three times in less than three minutes, two of them coming on the power play after the Hurricanes started the season 0-for-5 in extra-man opportunities. Svechnikov’s two goals helped Carolina create separation after Andre Burakovsky scored on the power play to pull Seattle within 2-1. It was Svechnikov’s first two-goal game of the season after he had five last year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.