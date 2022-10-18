France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation

LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn’t played a game for club or country since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14. Chelsea manager Graham Potter said last week that Kante had suffered a setback in his bid to return from injury. Kante is widely regarded as one of the world’s best midfielders. He played a key role in France’s run to the World Cup title in Russia in 2018.

