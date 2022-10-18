Goldman Sachs overhauls banking and trading units

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Goldman Sachs announced a major reorganization Tuesday as the Wall Street powerhouse grapples with market volatility.

Goldman Sachs announced Tuesday morning that it is combining its trading and investment banking divisions into one unit. That will streamline its operations, cutting the number of main operating lines at Goldman Sachs from four to three.

The company is also folding its digital-focused consumer banking product Marcus into its asset management business.

“Today, we enter the next phase of our growth, introducing a realignment of our businesses that will enable us to further capitalize on the predominant operating model of One Goldman Sachs as we better serve our clients,” said Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon in a statement.

The announcement, which was previously reported on by several financial news outlets Monday, was officially announced Tuesday morning along with Goldman Sachs’ latest quarterly earnings.

Goldman Sachs reported revenue of nearly $12 billion for the quarter and earnings of $3.1 billion.

