Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

By Denise Pridgen

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier’s uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism..

On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student’s attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.

A school system spokesperson said the school board has not taken any action.

“However, central office and school administrators have looked into the situation and, moving forward, will make sure all historical period piece costumes used for school events will be screened for appropriateness prior to the event,” the spokesperson said.

