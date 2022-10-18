Testimony: Oath Keepers ready to use ‘any means necessary’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the Oath Keepers says the extremist group was prepared on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory by “any means necessary.” Jason Dolan took the stand Tuesday to testify against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in the hopes of getting a lighter sentence as part of a deal with prosecutors. His testimony could undermine Rhodes’ arguments that he was merely acting in anticipation of orders he expected from Trump — orders that never came. Rhodes’ attorneys have suggested that they will try to paint the cooperating Oath Keeper witnesses as liars who flipped under pressure from the Justice Department.

