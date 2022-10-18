TikTok increases age limit for live hosts, introduces 18+ livestreams

By Melissa Lopez-Martinez

TORONTO (CTV Network) — In a blog post released on Monday, TikTok announced changes to its live video feature where users can film videos in real-time for their followers to watch.

In an efforts to create safer community guidelines, TikTok LIVE will increase the age limit for hosts and give the option for users to host adult-only livestreams.

TikTok’s current age restriction for live video hosts is 16, however as of Nov. 23 the app will increase the age limit to 18. Users will also have the option to restrict their livestream to those over the age of 18.

“We want our community to make the most of the opportunities LIVE can bring without compromising on safety. We believe these industry-leading updates can further protect the younger members of our community as they start and build their online presence,” the statement reads.

The update come as the app continues to regulate content for young viewers. Most recently, the app made changes to its algorithm to filter “potentially problematic” videos that are too mature for children and teenagers.

In addition to the update TikTok also announced updates to its live multi-guest feature where users can now go create livestreams with up to five guests.

Sonja Puzic