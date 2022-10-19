3 things to know this morning – October 19, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Election Day is less than 3 weeks away. The website, Vote411.org, has information on how to register to vote, where to vote, and information about most local Idaho and Wyoming candidates.

2. Local law enforcement is reminding people not to steal or destroy any campaign signs. Depending on the severity of the damage, you may end up being charged with a felony.

3. The Federal Trade Commission will be holding a Town Hall meeting today at 11 am to discuss trends regarding fraud and identity theft. You can join by dialing the toll-free number 1-866-767-0637. The conversation will also be streamed live here on AARP Idaho's Facebook page.