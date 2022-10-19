Abanikanda, Maye headline group of versatile ACC playmakers

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye lead the nation in all-purpose yardage and total offense, respectively. They head a large group of ACC players among the national rankings in both categories. The group includes Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker, Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham. Many of these players have keyed strong starts for their schools along with establishing a presence in the rankings. They are a nightmare for opposing defenses, too.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.