Abanikanda, Maye headline group of versatile ACC playmakers
By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye lead the nation in all-purpose yardage and total offense, respectively. They head a large group of ACC players among the national rankings in both categories. The group includes Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker, Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham. Many of these players have keyed strong starts for their schools along with establishing a presence in the rankings. They are a nightmare for opposing defenses, too.