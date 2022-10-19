‘Driverless’ cars now offering shuttle service at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New technology is now advancing the passenger experience at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The airport now has two “tele-operated” cars taking people to the terminal.

Now, these are different from self-driving cars. According to the airport, fliers needing a ride from the parking lot to the terminal can use an app to hail one of two Kia hatchbacks.

The vehicle’s “pilot” is an operator downtown and drives the car to the passenger.

It’s all part of a testing program from X-Bridge and Mapless AI.

