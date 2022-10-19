Skip to Content
EU preparing sanctions against Iran over Russia drone sales

By LORNE COOK
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials and diplomats say the bloc has evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation. Russia has sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other infrastructure. European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Wednesday the EU believes it “should react swiftly now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence.” An EU official and two EU diplomats say the sanctions could be finalized by Thursday. The measures would involve an asset freeze on one organization as well as asset freezes and travel bans on several individuals linked to Iran’s drone sector.

Associated Press

