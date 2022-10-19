Oregon mom hosting allergen-free “trunk-or-treat”

By Robert Desaulniers

EUGENE, Oregon (KEZI) — One local mom wants everyone to be able to trick-or-treat this year — allergies or not.

Kayla Engel says her daughter deals with multiple food allergies. After realizing there was a lack of Halloween events for kids with food allergies, she decided to come up with her own. She wanted an event that would not only include her daughter, but also other kids in the community who deal with similar problems.

“I think it’s super important, so if we can come together as a community and make food allergy kids more included in events such as Halloween, I think it will be great for mental health for a lot of people,” Engel said. “Not just the kids, but the parents. It’s a really big impact food allergies has on everybody.”

The Trunk-or-Treat event will give kids all types of trinkets and toys such as stickers, pencils, erasers and small toys. Engel wanted the event to specifically not offer any food as a way to include kids with food allergies.

“I wanted to create an inclusive Halloween event for kids that can’t participate in the usual candy-filled festivities,” Engel said. “So, I came up with the idea of Trunk-or-Treat, but non-foods like little trinkets you can have. Erasers, stickers, pencils, things like that.”

The Trunk or Treat event is happening Saturday, October 29, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Grace Community Fellowship parking lot off Country Club Road. More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page.

